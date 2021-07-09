Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Khalid Performing 'New Normal' At Virgin Galactic Spaceflight Launch

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhalid will perform his new single "New Normal" during Virgin Galactic's "Unity 22" Spaceflight launch on Sunday (July 11). The track -- which officially drops on July 21 on Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records --will soundtrack the rocket's take-off and after the Spaceflight returns to Earth the singer will play a short celebratory set that will include the first-ever live performance of "New Normal."

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Spaceflight#New Normal#Vss Unity#Latin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenselostcoastoutpost.com

GROWING OLD UNGRACEFULLY: Did Richard Branson Really Fly to Space?

Last Sunday, billionaire British businessman Richard Branson flew to space. Says so here, on the CNN website: “Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson successfully rockets to outer space.” Branson, along with three Virgin Galactic employees and two pilots, climbed to about 55 miles altitude in the rocket-powered winged plane “SpaceShipTwo.” It actually flew from about 45,000 feet after detaching from the mothership, “WhiteKnightTwo.” After the engine shut off, the passengers unbuckled and floated in free-fall for four magic minutes.
Colorado Springs, COksl.com

Bezos and crewmates prepare for inaugural Blue Origin space flight

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 5, 2017. He's getting ready for inaugural flight on Tuesday (Isaiah J. Downing, Reuters) — VAN HORN, Texas — Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos and his three crewmates are engaging in a crash course of training on Sunday in preparation for his company Blue Origin's inaugural flight to the edge of space planned for Tuesday.
Aerospace & DefenseEarth & Sky

SpaceX’s Elon Musk to visit space … with Virgin Galactic?

As Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson and Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos race into space, a third billionaire is also reportedly contemplating his own adventure in space tourism: Elon Musk. He’s reserved a seat to fly with Virgin Galactic, according to the company’s founder, Branson, while speaking with The Sunday Times in London on July 12, 2021. Tickets are rumored to go for $250,000. And Musk has reportedly put down a $10,000 deposit. Just when the business magnate will venture into space, though, remains unknown.
Jupiter, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Viral TikTok Mom Sets Out for First Trek to Space: Get to Know the Mom Boarding Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic

Space enthusiast Kellie Gerardi is nearing the launch of her first flight to space with billionaire Richard Branson‘s Virgin Galactic spaceflight company. The Jupiter, Florida-based 32-year-old is a bioastronautics researcher and social media influencer. She’s taking part in an upcoming space flight aboard the VSS Unity out of New Mexico. In fact, the spaceship’s official launch blasted off last weekend on Sunday with founder Richard Branson on board.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
LiveScience

How to watch Bezos launch into space

Love him or hate him, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is going to space, and you can watch it happen. Bezos blasts off on July 20 at approximately 9 a.m. EDT (6 a.m. PDT), with coverage starting at 7:30 a.m. EDT (4:30 a.m. PDT) here on Live Science or on BlueOrigin.com. He will ride aboard Blue Origin's first human flight of its New Shepard rocket, which is launching from a remote site in West Texas. Online streaming will be the only way to watch the launch, according to Blue Origin; there is no in-person public viewing of the launch site available.
Jupiter, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

First female payload specialist for Virgin Galactic

JUPITER, Fla. — When people told Kellie Gerardi to shoot for the stars, they didn’t think she’d be so literal about it. But she took it seriously, and the 32-year-old Jupiter woman is heading to space. Gerardi will be aboard a future space flight on the VSS Unity out of...
AstronomyBakersfield Californian

NICK STROBEL: Fingers crossed for fixing Hubble Space Telescope

Hopefully, by the time this appears in print, the Hubble Space Telescope will be working again. It was quite possible that the switchover to the backup systems was to happen this past week in response to the problem with the payload computer (the Command Unit/Science Data Formatter or CU/SDF), which sends and formats commands and data.
Aerospace & DefenseRedorbit.com

dearMoon Mission Floats Likely Passengers

When Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa first announced the dearMoon mission in 2018, he had floated the idea of sharing the ride with professional artists who could express their experience through various media. Although he has backtracked a little on that idea (and also nixed the idea of having a “Bachelor”-like reality show in which he would have chosen a girlfriend for the ride after backlash), he has now floated hints that the finalized list of passengers for the trip around the Moon will be mostly artists, photographers, dancers, athletes, and a DJ named Steve Aoki.
Aerospace & DefenseForbes

Virgin Galactic, Aerojet Rocketdyne: How Are Space Stocks Doing?

Our Space Stocks Theme has underperformed this year, rising by just about 8% year-to-date, compared to a return of over 17% for the S&P 500. That said, things could look up for these stocks. July is turning out to be an eventful month for the space industry. Earlier this month, Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) successfully completed its first fully-crewed test flight, which carried its founder Richard Branson to space. Separately, privately held startup Blue Origin plans to fly its founder, e-commerce billionaire Jeff Bezos as part of its first crewed flight on its New Shepard rocket ship on July 20th. These high-profile trips are likely to create a lot of buzz for the space industry, turning the focus on publicly listed space stocks in the near term. The longer-term outlook for the sector also looks promising, given the shift from government-driven space programs toward enterprise-backed programs and the emergence of a host of space-related opportunities including reusable rockets, satellite-based Internet, and point-to-point transport. Virgin Galactic has been the strongest performer within our theme, rising by about 39% year-to-date. On the other side, Aerojet Rocketdyne was the worst performer, with its stock down by roughly 11% year-to-date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy