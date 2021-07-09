Hacker temporarily halts Danbury City Council virtual meeting
A hacker temporarily halted Wednesday night's Danbury City Council virtual meeting. Mayor Joe Cavo says they were about three-quarters of the way through the meeting when someone requested a cheeseburger, called out council members by name, and used inappropriate language in posts. The Zoom meeting was stopped and a new link was sent to members and department leaders. The Council meeting continued after about a 10 minute delay.98q.com
