Foreign Policy

U.S. blacklists 34 entities, including more than 10 from China – Commerce Department

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Friday added 34 entities to its economic blacklist, including more than 10 from China, a notice from the U.S. Department of Commerce said. Sources earlier told Reuters the additions were targeted over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang. (Reporting by...

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Canada in...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

China Warns iI Will Take ‘Necessary Measures’ as U.S. Blacklist Grows

China’s Ministry of Commerce warned on Sunday that it “will take necessary measures to safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests,” after the U.S. added 23 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist over human rights violations. Beijing denies any abuses and said it “resolutely opposes” the expansion, which it calls a “serious breach of international economic and trade rules.” On Friday, the U.S. Department of Commerce added a tranche of companies “implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China's campaign of repression, mass detention, and high technology surveillance against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.” It also added five Chinese companies that the U.S. claims directly support China’s military modernization programs related to “lasers and battle management systems.”
Foreign PolicyLas Vegas Herald

U.S. adds 14 Chinese businesses to economic blacklist

China's Ministry of Commerce rejected the addition of 23 Chinese businesses to a U.S. economic blacklist over issues including alleged human rights abuses and military ties. Stating that blacklisting companies was a "serious breach of international economic and trade rules", a ministry spokesperson said Beijing "will take necessary measures to safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests"
Foreign Policykdal610.com

China commerce ministry criticises additions to U.S. economic black list

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Commerce on Sunday criticised the addition by the U.S. Department of Commerce of 23 Chinese entities to an economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses. In a statement, the Chinese ministry said the inclusion of the Chinese entities was a “serious breach of international...
Commerce Department Adds 34 Entities to the Entity List to Target Enablers of China’s Human Rights Abuses and Military Modernization, and Unauthorized Iranian and Russian Procurement

The Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added 34 entities to the Entity List for their involvement in, or risk of becoming involved in, activities contrary to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States. Of these 34 entities, 14 are based in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and have enabled Beijing’s campaign of repression, mass detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of other Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Regions of China (XUAR), where the PRC continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity. Commerce added another five entities directly supporting PRC’s military modernization programs related to lasers and C4ISR programs to the Entity List.
