UPDATE 1-U.S. adds 14 Chinese companies to economic black list over Xinjiang

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday added 14 Chinese companies and other entities to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang.

The Commerce Department said the companies had been “implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China’s campaign of repression, mass detention, and high technology surveillance against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.”

Beijing denies the alleged abuses.

They include the China Academy of Electronics and Information Technology; Xinjiang Lianhai Chuangzhi Information Technology Co; Shenzhen Cobber Information Technology Co; Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology; Beijing Geling Shentong Information Technology; Shenzhen Hua’antai Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.; and Chengdu Xiwu Security System Alliance Co., Ltd..

They are among 34 entities being added from various countries around the world, the department said.

The action follows its decision last month to add five other companies and other Chinese entities to the blacklist over allegations of forced labor in the far western region of China. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Gaerth Jones and Mark Potter)