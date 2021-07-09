Troopers on Patrol During 100th Annual Oregon Trail Days

As thousands gather for the 100th annual Oregon Trail Days, troopers will be working hard to keep the roads of Scotts Bluff County safe throughout the event. Scotts Bluff County is a priority county for the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. “Oregon Trail Days is a great event for our community and this milestone year makes it even more special,” said Captain Kurt Von Minden, Commander of NSP Troop E. “Our troopers will be on patrol to make sure residents and visitors for this event have safe travels around the area.”