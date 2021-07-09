Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

How A Future Fitbit May Monitor Your Blood Pressure

By Andrew Williams
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fitbit co-founder Eric Friedman has talked about the company’s plans for a wearable blood pressure monitor feature in an interview with Wareable. “A lot of very smart researchers have looked at things like pulse arrival time, pulse wave velocity, a number of those metrics, trying to tie it back to blood pressure. There's often been smoke, but no one's actually found the fire,” Friedman told the site. “We're working on our own kind of approaches.”

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

247K+
Followers
59K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Friedman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Pressure#Blood Flow#Fitbit Co#Wareable#Ecg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Google
Related
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Fitbit Luxe: How it convinced me to move from a smartwatch to a fitness tracker

For several years, I have been on the smartwatch bandwagon. From the Fitbit Versa to the Versa 2, Apple Watch, Garmin Forerunner, and Fitbit Sense, with models I have reviewed and my personal smartwatch, I have become used to the big screen and tons of data on my wrist. I didn't think I could ever go back. That is until I tried the Fitbit Luxe.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Omron Complete home monitor can read your ECG alongside blood pressure, could help prevent strokes

(Pocket-lint) - Healthcare firm Omron has announced a 2-in-1 home device for simultaneous electrocardiogram and blood pressure monitoring. The Omron Complete is designed to help detect atrial fibrillation - rapid or irregular heart rates. This kind of arrhythmia is the most common cause of a stroke, so regular checks at home for those most at risk can pre-empt any later issues.
TechnologyAndroid Central

How to set up two-factor authentication on your Fitbit device

Smartwatches and fitness trackers are some of the most important personal technology devices that we use daily. They can help us get fit, keep us on track, and better equip us to understand just what all that fitness data means and how to use that information to improve our overall health and wellness. Unfortunately, however, the data that fitness wearables generate is very personal data that we wouldn't want in the wrong hands. Thankfully, Fitbit has finally enabled a way to secure your account information better. We'll show you how to set up two-factor authentication on your Fitbit account so that your personal fitness data remains as secure as possible.
TechnologyAndroid Authority

How to sync Fitbit with Google Fit

Chances are you wear a fitness tracker that syncs its garnered data to a specific service. If you’re a Fitbit user, this will ring true. Despite the company’s recent purchase by Google, it’s a tough task to sync your Fitbit data with Google Fit. However, it’s not impossible. Although there’s...
NFLAndroid Authority

Fitbit envisions a smart ring with clinical-grade blood oxygen tracking

Fitbit has filed for a patent on a smart ring that tracks blood oxygen and pressure levels. It would uses a sensor that delivers medical-quality results. It might even include NFC for tap-to-pay services. Google might one day have a fitness ring that takes on rivals like Oura. As TechRadar...
NFLANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Fitbit Smart Ring patent sighted, may allow SpO2 and bp tracking

​Fitbit is already part of Google but it doesn’t mean the Fitbit team will stop working on new products. After the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker was announced, several updates and improvements are also being released. There was the Stress Management being released to other trackers and smartwatches, two-factor authentication to protect accounts, and the recent Fitbit OS Update that added health features and more. Now we’re learning about a new patent that will offer more accurate blood pressure and SpO2 tracking.
Electronicsgadgetsandwearables.com

What is Fitbit Smart Wake, how to set up and use it

Fitbit Smart Wake is useful to wake you up in a Light stage of sleep. Read on to find out which devices are compatible, how to set it up and use it. Smart Wake has been around for a couple of years now. It was originally only available on a handful of Fitbit wearables but has since made it to Charge 3 and 4, Inspire HR, Ionic, the Versa family and all the newer Fitbit-branded fitness trackers and smartwatches. It works in conjunction with Alarms.
Healthmobihealthnews.com

Fitbit patent reveals it could be working on a health monitoring ring

Fitbit appears to be considering a new form for its health monitoring wearables based on a new patent registration filed last month. The Google-owned wearable-maker shared insights into a “ring for optically measuring biometric data” such as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), pulse, blood pressure, glucose levels and more. The filing...
ElectronicsNew Haven Register

Fitbit Monitors Are Showing How Long It Actually Takes to Recover From COVID-19

According to a recent Gallup poll, America’s optimism about the COVID-19 pandemic is at an all-time high. A hefty 89% of the population characterizes the situation as “getting better,” while a third of the country has declared it outright “over.” The TSA checkpoint numbers have hit two million travelers 13 times since the beginning of June (if not back to 2019 levels, at least a threefold increase since this time last year), bars and restaurants are fully open in states with efficient vaccination programs, and local establishments like grocery stores have stopped requiring customers to wear masks as they shop.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Kickstart Your Health For Less With This Fitbit Charge 4 Deal

The Fitbit Charge 4 is currently on sale over at Amazon for $139.79, which is a little over $30 off the regular price of the tracker. Normally it costs $169.99, so you’re saving $30.20 specifically. That said, this only seems to be for the Storm Blue color of the tracker. If you’re fond of this particular color, then you can snag Fitbit’s best Charge tracker to date for a lower price.
Electronicswccftech.com

Apple Supplier Reveals Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitor for Future Apple Watch Models

Apple has been gradually beefing up the Apple Watch with new sensors that boast enhanced health-related features. An Apple supplier Rockley Photonics has developed new sensors for smartwatches that could potentially make their way to the Apple Watch. These new digital sensors include a non-invasive blood glucose monitor, core body temperature, and more. As mentioned earlier, these sensors could come to future Apple Watch models.
InternetCMSWire

How to Monitor the Health of Your Website

Monitoring the health of your website is an essential activity for web teams. Site performance is a core part of your user experience. Visitors don’t want slow-loading pages and error messages, and will go elsewhere if they run into too many obstacles. Site health is also inextricably linked with SEO, with Google including performance aspects in its ranking algorithms including core web vitals — good SEO is a critical aspect of website success.
Computerstechnewstoday.com

How to Tell if Your Computer Is Being Monitored?

Ever wondered if your computer is being watched? Do you feel something you installed is tracking you on your computer? There is always a chance that harmful software installed on your PC is reported to a hacker. One time or another, we all have sensed that our computer has breached...
Fitnessbelmarrahealth.com

Breathing for Lower Blood Pressure

A new study has found that just five minutes per day of a breathing exercise can lower blood pressure in weeks, exhibiting a similar response to daily exercise or blood pressure medication. The breathing technique, called High-Resistance Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training (IMST), has been described as “strength training for your...
HealthThe Daily Collegian

Stretch into the future of health monitoring

Cheng demonstrates a how a wearable sensor his lab developed can stretch. These types of sensors have applications in medical settings such as hospitals and in emergency care settings. IMAGE: Tyler Henderson/Penn State. By making wearable monitors more stretchable and flexible, they are able to more accurately measure vital signs,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy