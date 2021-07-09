How A Future Fitbit May Monitor Your Blood Pressure
Fitbit co-founder Eric Friedman has talked about the company’s plans for a wearable blood pressure monitor feature in an interview with Wareable. “A lot of very smart researchers have looked at things like pulse arrival time, pulse wave velocity, a number of those metrics, trying to tie it back to blood pressure. There's often been smoke, but no one's actually found the fire,” Friedman told the site. “We're working on our own kind of approaches.”www.forbes.com
