How A Future Fitbit May Monitor Your Blood Pressure

Smartwatches and fitness trackers are some of the most important personal technology devices that we use daily. They can help us get fit, keep us on track, and better equip us to understand just what all that fitness data means and how to use that information to improve our overall health and wellness. Unfortunately, however, the data that fitness wearables generate is very personal data that we wouldn't want in the wrong hands. Thankfully, Fitbit has finally enabled a way to secure your account information better. We'll show you how to set up two-factor authentication on your Fitbit account so that your personal fitness data remains as secure as possible.