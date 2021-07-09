Cancel
Man City Made Two-Year Contract Offer To Now PSG Star Prior to Move - Arsenal Also Mentioned

By Vayam Lahoti
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QeWsp_0as1jNcp00

The 35-year-old, who confirmed his move to Paris Saint Germain earlier this week, was being chased by some of Europe's top clubs after it was confirmed that his time at Real Madrid had come to an end.

Manchester United, PSG, Bayern Munich and Chelsea were among those who were keeping tabs on the World-Cup winner, who won 22 trophies with Madrid during his 16-year spell in the Spanish capital.

Despite the heavy interest in the four-time Champions League winner's services, there were only a select few clubs that could have realistically matched his wage expectations, which proved to be a turning point in a race to land the four-time Champions League winner.

As reported by Rubén Uría of Goal, City offered a two-year deal to Ramos, with the option of moving to the United States in 2023 and joining MLS side New York City FC, a member of the City Football Group, on a three-year contract.

Though City's offer was an 'attractive' one for the veteran defender, PSG's offer proved too good to turn down for the five-time La Liga champion, who is the Ligue 1 giants' third signing of the summer, following the arrival of Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool and Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan.

It had also been reported previously that the centre-half has reservations about the impact on his family if he were to move to Manchester this summer. The defender had also rejected an offer from Arsenal, who're closing in on the signing of Ben White from Arsenal.

There were suggestions that the possibility of Ramos practising his trade in Manchester were reliant on Aymeric Laporte sealing an exit this summer, with the 27-year-old looking for a move after often being overlooked by City manager Pep Guardiola last season.

Moreover, there were been contrasting claims regarding City's stance on Ramos this summer, with reports from Spain suggesting that the Premier League champions were interested in the defender, owing majorly to Guardiola, who believed that the five-time La Liga champion's leadership qualities would have helped his current set of centre-halves.

However, reports from Goal and Manchester Evening News maintained that City would not pursue a move for Ramos and would rather bolster their attacking options by signing the likes of Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, both of whom have been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium.

