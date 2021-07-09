Cancel
Five found guilty of killing teenage taekwondo star

Five young men have been found guilty of killing a taekwondo star who was knocked off his bicycle and then set upon as he lay injured.

Amrou Greenidge, 18, suffered catastrophic injuries following the attack in Fulham, south-west London, on Sunday August 18 2019, and died two days later.

Following a retrial, Connor Gwynn Bliss, 21, Darrel Mortimer, 21, Levar Jackson-Scott, 18, Anas Osman, 19, and Kai McDonald, 18, all of west London, were found guilty of manslaughter but acquitted of murder.

Gwynn Bliss had pleaded guilty to arson and was convicted by the jury of perverting the course of justice in relation to setting fire to a car used in the killing.

His father Vincent Gwynn, 58, from west London, was cleared of perverting the course of justice by torching the car.

The other defendants will be sentenced on August 23.

The court heard that the five young men had travelled to the scene in a stolen Mini dressed in dark clothing and face masks or balaclavas to hunt for Mr Greenidge.

They all had weapons, including large knives, the jury heard.

When they arrived, four of them set off on foot to search for the victim.

Once they had found Mr Greenidge, the group gave chase and overtook him in the vehicle, which struck him.

The court was shown CCTV footage of the victim being thrown into the air and bouncing off the car bonnet.

The four males on foot appear in the footage a split second later.

The attackers fled the scene in the Mini, dumping it in nearby Dymock Street, jurors were told.

Gwynn Bliss then called his father Gwynn and asked him to buy a can of petrol, it was alleged.

The stolen vehicle was then torched, destroying the Mini and damaging several cars parked nearby.

Gwynn Bliss was seen patting himself down and was later treated for serious burns to his face and hands.

Mr Greenidge, who was described by GB Taekwondo as “well known and popular”, had represented Britain at the Cadet European Championships and the Cadet World Championships in 2015.

