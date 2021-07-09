Cancel
Public Safety

Key player in German cum-ex tax fraud arrested in Switzerland – prosecutor

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 10 days ago

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Hanno Berger, a German who is accused of playing a key role in a years-long tax fraud, has been arrested in Switzerland where he had been living in exile, a spokesman for prosecutors in Frankfurt said on Friday. The scandal, known as cum-ex, is Germany’s biggest post-war...

Tom Sims
#Tax Fraud#Frankfurt#Reuters#Swiss
