If you haven't heard the name Hend Zaza before, expect to hear a lot more about her soon: after winning the West Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament, the 12-year-old table tennis player from Syria — who was just 11 when she qualified for the Games in 2020 — is set to become the youngest athlete to compete at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. She's even younger than Olympian Sky Brown, the skateboarding phenom from Great Britain who turned 13 just days before she's heading to Tokyo.