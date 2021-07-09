Kitten season: Avoid ‘kit-napping,’ don’t assume a litter of kittens is abandoned

TAMPA, Fla. - It’s that time of year when county shelters get flooded with kittens, also known as "kitten season." Over at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, they have a huge population of kittens that are in desperate need of foster homes and forever homes. In fact, it’s a recurring problem that most animal shelters face every year between spring and early summer. However, litters can appear in the community at any time of the year.