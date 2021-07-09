Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Huron, MI

New all-electric buses coming to Port Huron

wsaq.com
 9 days ago

Blue Water Area Transit will be welcoming two new battery powered electric buses to their fleet. The transportation commission was the recipient of $1.5 million dollar federal department of transportation grant to purchase the two vehicles as well as construct charging facilities at their maintenance garage and downtown bus station. Dave McElroy is the general manager of Blue Water Area Transit and tells WPHM they will be the first 100% battery-electric transit buses to Michigan.

www.wsaq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Port Huron, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Cars
Port Huron, MI
Cars
City
Port Huron, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Blue Water Area Transit#Wphm#Proterra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
MoviesNBC News

Spike Lee mistakenly announces Palme d'Or winner early at a Cannes festival full of surprises

Spike Lee jumped the gun on Saturday, announcing Palme d'Or winner "Titane" before the other prizes at the Cannes Film Festival awards. The unplanned goof could have robbed the awards of their usual suspense, but instead created a thrillingly unpredictable energy as presenters and attendees alike tried to imagine how to get the train back on track and what the jury president might do next — while holding their breath for the festival's second-ever female Palme d'Or winner to accept her prize.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Sen. Rob Portman says IRS enforcement nixed as way to pay for infrastructure plan

The GOP’s lead negotiator for a bipartisan infrastructure bill said Sunday that lawmakers had nixed increased IRS enforcement as a proposed way to pay for the package. Using increased IRS enforcement of tax collection as a way to pay for the $579 billion bill had emerged as a point of contention among Senate negotiators, with many conservative anti-spending groups and lawmakers expressing concerns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy