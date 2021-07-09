New all-electric buses coming to Port Huron
Blue Water Area Transit will be welcoming two new battery powered electric buses to their fleet. The transportation commission was the recipient of $1.5 million dollar federal department of transportation grant to purchase the two vehicles as well as construct charging facilities at their maintenance garage and downtown bus station. Dave McElroy is the general manager of Blue Water Area Transit and tells WPHM they will be the first 100% battery-electric transit buses to Michigan.www.wsaq.com
