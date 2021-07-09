Toyota says it will stop donating to lawmakers who contested 2020 election results
Toyota says it will stop donating money to lawmakers who contested the results of the 2020 presidential election following recent pushback over its contributions. A June report from left-leaning watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, found Toyota contributed more than twice as much to Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying the results than any other corporate PAC in the analysis — prompting some to call for a boycott of the automaker.www.mahoningmatters.com
