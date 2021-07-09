Cancel
Presidential Election

Toyota says it will stop donating to lawmakers who contested 2020 election results

By Bailey Aldridge
Mahoning Matters
 9 days ago
Toyota says it will stop donating money to lawmakers who contested the results of the 2020 presidential election following recent pushback over its contributions. A June report from left-leaning watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, found Toyota contributed more than twice as much to Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying the results than any other corporate PAC in the analysis — prompting some to call for a boycott of the automaker.

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

