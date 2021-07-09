Body recovered from St. Clair River near Blue Water Bridge

The body of a man believed to have jumped from the Blue Water Bridge has been recovered from the St. Clair River. According to the Port Huron Police Department, an Ontario man is believed to have entered the river around 6am yesterday morning. Witnesses along the Thomas Edison Parkway reported the incident to authorities an a search ensued. The victim’s vehicle was also found parked on the Blue Water Bridge, causing the bridge to be shut down for inbound traffic yesterday until the vehicle could be removed. Around 6pm last night, searchers located the victims body in the water, no other details about the victims identity were provided by police.