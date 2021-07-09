Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Meet the founders of La Rotisserie – bringing French street food to your doorstep in Hong Kong

By Jane Yap, Christine Dulion
Posted by 
The Millennial Source
The Millennial Source
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are few dishes that are as universally adored as a perfectly roasted chicken. Crispy skin with an amazing herb rub and the most succulent, juicy flesh – what’s not to love? Meet Marie Ranc and Jerome Carlier, who joined forces in 2012 to open takeout joint La Rotisserie in Hong Kong to bring their favorite Sunday staple from their native France to the streets. We caught up with them at their branch on Staunton Street in Central to discuss their beginnings in the industry and sample their menu.

themilsource.com

Comments / 0

The Millennial Source

The Millennial Source

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Millennial Source is to sift through the internet noise to provide you with accurate reporting, empowering you to draw your own conclusions.

 https://www.themilsource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Food#Hong Kong#Chicken Meat#Food Drink#La Rotisserie#French#Crispy#Instagram#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Food & Drinks
Country
China
Related
AdvocacyTime Out Global

#Onigiriforlove brings Hong Kong chefs together in the name of charity

Started by Japanese chefs and good friends Hisato Hamada of Wagyumafia and Yoshihiro Narisawa of his eponymous restaurant in Tokyo, #onigiriforlove is a collaborative project created to bring these Japanese rice balls to those who need comfort during these challenging times. The chef duo used their shared love of sake and onigiri to spearhead the initiative in February 2021 and has been making onigiri at breweries across Japan, alongside local chefs, to deliver them to hospital workers.
Kokomo, INKokomo Perspective

Hong Kong restaurant returning

A Kokomo favorite is on its way to making a comeback. Hong Kong Restaurant, a local Chinese restaurant that was damaged in a fire on March 16, is set to be rebuilt, following a demolition of the damaged building located at 1523 E. Markland Ave., according to Matt Johnson, an architectural designer with Fortune Companies. Demolition began on the old building, which had been closed since the fire, last week, according to Johnson.
Public SafetyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Will Canada’s Plan For Catalytic Converter Thefts Work?

Montreal, Canada, has a plan for the huge spike in catalytic converter thefts. At first brush, it seems so simple. But will it work? Montreal is having motorists register their catalytic converters. Canada is engraving catalytic converters with ID numbers. To begin registering cats three sites in Montreal were set...
InternetPosted by
pymnts

Hong Kong To Meet With Big Tech On Data Law

Proposed changes to data protection laws shouldn’t concern U.S. data titans, according to Hong Kong’s chief executive, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. They’re needed to stop the practice of doxing. That practice refers to the malicious ways people post others’ personal information online, so as to make sure they...
Militarywmleader.com

Armed citizens are not what stopped Japan from invading after Pearl Harbor

The claim: The Japanese didn’t invade the US mainland after Pearl Harbor because they feared armed Americans. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan staged an attack on Pearl Harbor, severely damaging the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Pushing back against U.S. attempts to limit Japan’s aggressive expansion, Japan launched a surprise attack on...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Exploring Hong Kong’s Luxury Neighborhoods

Hong Kong has long been a global city synonymous with luxury living. From the Peak, with its magnificent views of Victoria Harbor and the city, to the coastline of Repulse Bay, Hong Kong offers abundant choices for luxury home buyers. Joshua Miller, chief executive of Hong Kong premier’s luxury brokerage...
Foreign PolicyCNBC

U.S. warns companies that the Hong Kong situation is 'deteriorating'

The Biden administration issues a warning to U.S. companies about what is happening in Hong Kong. "The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating. And the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made how it would deal ... with Hong Kong," Biden said Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported that the advisory will be issued on Friday.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong IPOs join 21st century

HONG KONG, July 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong’s stock exchange is reducing the gap between pricing and trading initial public offerings in an upgrade that will also ease pressure on the local currency during hot deals plus eliminate fax machines from the process. Deals will price and begin trading two days later, down from the current five.
EconomyForexTV.com

Hong Kong PMI Eases To 51.4 In June – Markit

The private sector in Hong Kong continued to expand in June, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Tuesday with a PMI score of 54.1. That’s down from 52.5 in May, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
arcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
Foreign Policyomahanews.net

China opposes European Parliament resolution on Hong Kong

Hong Kong, July 9 (ANI): China on Friday opposed a European Parliament resolution on Hong Kong, which had denounced the closure of the city's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, highlighting the rapid deterioration of press freedom in Hong Kong. "Under the national security law in the HKSAR, Hong Kong society has...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Hong Kong activists face September trial for subversion

A judge on Thursday determined that 47 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists will face trial in late September, after prosecutors were granted more time to build a case against them, per Reuters. Why it matters: The activists face up to life in prison under the Beijing-imposed national security law that sparked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy