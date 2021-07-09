Meet the founders of La Rotisserie – bringing French street food to your doorstep in Hong Kong

There are few dishes that are as universally adored as a perfectly roasted chicken. Crispy skin with an amazing herb rub and the most succulent, juicy flesh – what’s not to love? Meet Marie Ranc and Jerome Carlier, who joined forces in 2012 to open takeout joint La Rotisserie in Hong Kong to bring their favorite Sunday staple from their native France to the streets. We caught up with them at their branch on Staunton Street in Central to discuss their beginnings in the industry and sample their menu.