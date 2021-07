Brad Miller bounced out in the first inning Thursday night. He popped up in the ninth. In between, the Philadelphia Phillies utility man had the game of his career. Miller hit three home runs to propel the Phillies to an 8-0 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Miller is the first Philadelphia player to hit three home runs in a game since Jayson Werth did it on May 16 2008 against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mike Schmidt holds the Phillies team record for home runs in a single game with four against the Cubs in 1976.