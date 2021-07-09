Who is testing self-driving cars in Pennsylvania?
While you wouldn’t know it from driving in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania is a growing hotspot for tech companies looking to test self-driving cars. Thanks in part to Carnegie Mellon University’s decades of research in autonomous vehicles, Pittsburgh has become the home of multiple tech firms. Those companies, many of which have partnered with auto manufacturers from around the globe, have been testing their vehicles in Allegheny County and neighboring communities for years.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
