People who like hot sauce tend to really like hot sauce. They'll put it on everything including burritos, eggs, potatoes, and chicken wings, to name a few. The love Americans have for hot sauce is also reflected in the number of choices out there. There are tons of brands — from local vendors to bigger names like Tabasco, Sriracha, and Texas Pete — and a wide range of heat levels, from mild to hot to those made with the world's hottest Carolina Reaper peppers.