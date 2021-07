Since January of 2019 fans, bloggers, and even big media outlets have been asking: what is Atlanta United doing? We won’t go into significant detail because at this point the past has been well documented and doubts about the team’s course leading to its present state have been expressed. In short, the doubts about 2019 were about if Frank de Boer was the right man for the job. The season experienced a fair amount of tumult with tension between Frank’s European managing style and interactions with players and the Latin American players resisting that, at times loudly and in public. The result really wasn’t that bad though as the team collected two trophies and was probably a missed penalty away from a second trip to the MLS Cup Final.