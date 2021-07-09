Is Iron Man in Black Widow?: Is there a Robert Downey Jr cameo?
Is Iron Man in Black Widow? That’s the big question anyone looking to see the Black Widow Disney Plus release today may want to know. A Black Widow Robert Downey Jr cameo has been rumored for a long time, especially as the movie is set before the deaths of both Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark in Avengers Endgame. Is there a Black Widow Iron Man appearance, or any other major Marvel character cameos in the latest MCU movie? We’ve seen it, so here are the answers. Spoilers for Black Widow follow!www.gamerevolution.com
