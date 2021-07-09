Is Iron Man in Black Widow?: Is there a Robert Downey Jr cameo?

Robert Downey Jr. has had an amazing career over the years, especially considering that a lot of people might have thought that it was over at one point since he’d done just about anything and everything wrong that he could. But since he started surging upward again with his role in the MCU things have only been getting better. There was a time though when he was still kind of unknown to a lot of people and was more of a raw talent. This is partially why it’s easy to think that there are movies out there that people have forgotten that he was in to start with. A lot of them are older movies, possibly dating back a couple of decades or so, perhaps a little further, but they’re good examples that show how energetic he was back in the day and how nice it is to see him still exuding that same energy today in a more refined and experienced manner. He’s become an inspiration for a lot of people with everything he’s gone through and what he’s become, but there was a time when he was either hard to like or was considered to be funny but kind of a screwball.