Jamaica has become a consistent contender for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup title of late, reaching the semifinals in each of the last three tournaments. The squad has yet to capture the crown, however, losing in the final in 2015 and 2017 before falling to the United States in the semis two years ago. Jamaica begins its quest for that elusive championship Monday as it takes on Suriname in the group-stage opener of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup for both teams. The Jamaicans are coming off a 1-1 draw against Serbia in a friendly on June 7, while Suriname suffered a 4-0 loss against Canada the following day in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.