Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Column: Old economy recharges lead market

By Andy Home
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42QGSA_0as1hKuE00

LONDON (Reuters) - Tesla intends to replace the traditional lead-acid auxiliary batteries in its Model S and X electric vehicles with lithium-ion alternatives in a revamp of the two models.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk dropped the teaser in an April interview on the automaker’s website, saying: “We should have done it before now, but it’s great that we’re doing it now.”

It might seem another nail in the coffin for a metal that has been the dominant battery material for more than a century yet has been tarnished by its toxic past.

But lead is far from dead.

London Metal Exchange (LME) lead last week hit a three-year high of $2,344 a tonne with time-spreads roiled by tightness since the middle of May. It is currently trading just below that at $2,325.

The rolling squeeze is partly technical but is founded on the post-lockdown resurgence of demand for lead-acid batteries as motorists return to the roads.

Musk’s ambitions to engineer lead out of Tesla vehicles serves as a reminder that just about every vehicle on the road, whether electric or internal combustion engine, needs a lead-acid battery of some kind.

The automotive supply chain may be stuttering because of the global microchip shortage, but the lead supply chain is finding it equally difficult to deliver to the right place at the right time.

WHERE’S THE LEAD?

The cash premium over the anchor LME three-month lead price flexed out to $35 a tonne in late June and at Thursday's close was still valued at a backwardation of $6.50. (tmsnrt.rs/36myDsA)

It has been the most severe squeeze on cash metal since February 2020 and like previous periods of tightness seems to be the result of a position clash between some of the market’s bigger beasts.

But the all-important backdrop has been the steady decline in LME warehouse inventory over the past couple of months.

LME lead stocks have almost halved since the start of the year to 69,575 tonnes. Almost 30% of that is metal awaiting physical load-out. The remaining open inventory of 49,050 tonnes is at its lowest level since July last year.

LME lead stocks have a history of sudden arrivals, which makes it all the more noticeable that nothing has been delivered onto warrant since May despite the high cash premium.

But there may not be much out there. LME off-warrant stocks - metal that is being stored off-market with the potential to be warranted - were at a low 3,600 tonnes at the end of April, according to the most recent exchange report.

Lead is particularly scarce in the United States. The country is fully dependent on imports for primary metal, which is the balancing mechanism for a supply chain that is 70% dominated by recycling.

U.S. physical premiums are being assessed by Fastmarkets at a record high of 14.5-17.0 cents per lb ($320-375 a tonne) over LME cash prices, with imports hit by the broader disruption in the global shipping market.

While parts of the global supply chain are showing signs of stress, extreme in the case of the U.S. market, metal continues to pile up in China.

Stocks registered with the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) have ballooned by 87,000 tonnes since the start of January to 132,842 tonnes.

If the current dynamics in the rest of the world persist, that metal will be needed, but there are no signs of it moving yet.

In terms of refined lead trade with the rest of the world, China has been largely closed since the middle of last year.

The net balance of refined metal imports and exports in the first five months of this year was an inflow of only 144 tonnes.

BACK ON THE ROAD

This dislocation of available lead stocks speaks to the disjointed nature of the global recovery from COVID-19.

China’s own stimulus-fuelled growth momentum is starting to fade. Automotive sales in May fell year on year for the first time in 13 months, with a further slowdown in June as the global chip shortage took its toll.

Elsewhere, though, particularly in North America and Europe, people are gradually emerging from lockdown and taking to the road again, often only to find they need a replacement lead-acid battery for the car.

Research house Wood Mackenzie expects demand for lead for replacement car batteries to rise 5.9% from 2020 to 6.5 million tonnes this year, back to pre-pandemic levels.

Coupled with the stop-start recovery in new car production, lead demand is on a roll, up more than 11% in the first four months of 2021, according to the International Lead and Zinc Study Group.

While China’s trade in refined lead has been stagnant so far this year, exports of lead-acid batteries have been booming.

Shipments of batteries for conventional internal combustion engines have doubled this year after contracting in the first part of 2020 as the world went into lockdown.

OLD ECONOMY INDICATOR

Lead’s renaissance is a metallic echo of what is happening in the energy markets, where oil is also on the charge as the world starts to normalise.

Like oil, lead is an obvious loser from the green energy transition, particularly if other automakers follow Tesla’s example and replace lead-acid batteries in the next generation of electric vehicles.

But that day is still in the future and this old-economy metal will not go away any day soon - as U.S. lead buyers are finding out to their cost.

The current market turmoil and physical dislocations will eventually resolve themselves, most obviously in the form of an export-friendly arbitrage window opening up with China.

However, it serves as warning of the potential for future periods of turbulence in a metal that is broadly excluded from talk of the commodities supercycle and energy transition.

Even assuming lead usage is facing long-term decline, the market will need to attract its share of investment in sustaining production in competition with more attractive “greener” metals.

It may be an old-economy metal - trapped with oil in the confines of the internal combustion engine - but its recent price strength tells you that the old economy hasn’t disappeared with the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#London Metal Exchange#Lme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Recycling
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Economyrock947.com

China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets

LONDON (Reuters) – As tensions mount between China and the United States, automakers in the West are trying to reduce their reliance on a key driver of the electric vehicle revolution – permanent magnets, sometimes smaller than a pack of cards, that power electric engines. Most are made of rare...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Own Tesla With This Hot Tech Stock Play In Buy Range

Investors eager to own Tesla stock and other hot global lithium plays might consider two funds focused on lithium and battery technology. Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) marked its third anniversary last month. The $211.5 million fund offers access to companies that generate revenue from lithium battery technology, including battery storage, battery metals and materials, and electric vehicles.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise on dovish Powell comments; virus worries cap gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarks, although concerns over new coronavirus cases staying near record high weighed on the market. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 4.32 points, or 0.13%, to 3,269.13 by 0125 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.38%, while peer SK Hynix traded flat. ** Powell said in his congressional testimony that high inflation was for goods and services tied to the reopening and the U.S. economy was "still a ways off" from levels the Fed wanted to see before tapering its stimulus support. ** Financial markets showed muted reaction to the Bank of Korea's decision to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged, as the country battles a spike in infections that threatens to derail policymakers' plans to dial back stimulus this year. ** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, a slight drop from the record high marked the previous day. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 17.0 billion won ($14.82 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16% higher than its previous close at 1,148.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,146.6. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 110.36. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 1.377%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 1.991%. ($1 = 1,147.1900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

VIEW China's economic growth more than halves in second quarter

July 15 (Reuters) - China's economic growth more than halved in the second quarter from a record expansion in the first three months of the year, as slowing manufacturing activity, higher raw material costs, and new COVID-19 cases weighed on the recovery momentum. read more. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower as inflation, virus worries persist

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 15 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 fell on Thursday as heavyweight energy stocks tracked weak oil prices, while a steady rise in inflation coupled with higher local coronavirus infections stoked concerns of slowing the pace of economic recovery.
RetailPosted by
Reuters

China shares rise on better-than-expected June retail sales data

* China June retail sales grows faster than expected. SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Thursday with liquor makers and banks leading gains, as investors cheered stronger retail sales in June while expecting an easier policy stance from the central bank to support an economic recovery. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.23% at 3,536.71 points. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.45%, with the banking sector sub-index rising 2.12% and the consumer staples sector up 1.47%. ** Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory surged 4.9% while shares of Tsingtao Brewery gained 4.7% in Shanghai.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Who Will Lead The Markets In The Second Half Of 2021?

As we closed the books last week on the first half of 2021, we ponder what will be in store for the next six months. Markets were substantially higher the first two quarters and barely looked back. Volatility was a factor only modestly, but those few jolts of 'coffee' were great opportunities to get on board to buy stocks.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices extend losses as investors brace for more supplies

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices extended losses on Thursday as investors braced for more supplies following a compromise between top OPEC producers and as U.S. fuel stocks rose last week, raising concerns about demand at the world’s largest consumer. Brent crude futures for September dropped 44 cents, or...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, debt yields slip on U.S. CPI, poor bond auction

(Adds Treasury auction, quotes, latest prices) * Treasury auction of 30-year bonds poorly received. NEW YORK/LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Bond yields spiked and global share prices slipped after hitting new highs on Tuesday after the biggest jump in U.S. inflation in 13 years scared investors who have seen equity prices double from last year’s lows.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Markets, Economy in Mid-Summer Tug of War

The markets and the economy are in a tug of war with each other as summer settles in. This was apparent at the end of last week, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average swung from dropping more than 400 points to gaining a similar amount in a matter of 24 hours from Thursday to Friday.
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

Global States Master Recharge API Market 2021 to 2030 Analysis

How about a well-researched study on the States Master Recharge API that includes an in-depth review of different patterns, programmes, and goods that have the potential to cause a paradigm shift in the growth rate? This is a reality. Based on the latest changes in the States Master Recharge API, Market Reports is the solution to all of your questions! During the forecast era, the study provides a detailed overview of the most profitable opportunities around the different segments in terms of revenues and volumes. With an emphasis on different criteria such as drivers, constraints, barriers, opportunities, and competitive environment evaluation, the study with bull's eye analysis has the potential to shape the crux of the organization's performance.
BusinessForbes

Economy And Markets On The Move Toward Normal

As we embark on the second half of 2021, the U.S. economy has almost entirely reopened following the pandemic shutdown. With the healing process underway, what challenges will the economy and markets face on the move toward normal? To help figure out what may lie ahead, let’s first take a look back to see how far we’ve come.
StocksPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Investors turn cautious, leading broad market slide

Stocks closed lower Thursday on Wall Street as bond yields fell again and investors turned cautious following the market’s recent run of record highs. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 0.9%, weighed down by a broad slide driven mainly by technology, financial, industrial and communication companies. The benchmark index’s pullback comes a day after it hit its eighth all-time high in nine trading days.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

RPT-COLUMN-No brave new world for the bond market: Mike Dolan

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Far from embracing for what some dub the “great reflation” or even the “new abnormal”, bond markets are starting to see a post-pandemic world much like the one before COVID struck. The past two months have seen a dramatic decline in U.S. and global government...

Comments / 0

Community Policy