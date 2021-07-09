Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Drake Caught In 4K During Lavish Date; Fans Think He's With Amari Bailey's Mom

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake keeps his personal life remarkably closed off but the world will always manage to catch up to whatever he's up to. As Dana White hints that the rapper may be dropping his album this weekend, Drake enjoyed a few moments of quietness as he organized a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a special lady in his life, setting up a lavish dinner on the third baseline of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

