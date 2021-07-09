Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gilford, NH

Marilyn Manson turns self in, released after alleged incident with videographer

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=425JYm_0as1gtFg00

Rocker Marilyn Manson has turned himself in to authorities and was subsequently released on bail on charges stemming from an alleged incident with a videographer in August 2019.

Manson had an active arrest warrant after being accused of spitting on the videographer who had been hired to record a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

Video shows Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, pushing his face into the camera and spitting at the videographer. The videographer was not injured but spitting is considered “unprivileged physical contact,” Entertainment Tonight and TMZ reported.

In May, the Gilford Police Department posted on Facebook that it had an active arrest warrant for Mansion for “two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault.”

Manson turned himself in on July 2 and was released on the conditions that he doesn’t commit any crimes while on release, appear at court proceedings, advise the court if he moves, and have no contact with the alleged victim, Entertainment Tonight reported.

He and his attorney had reached an agreement with the authorities in New Hampshire that he would turn himself in to Los Angeles law enforcement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A court date will be set at a later time, NBC News reported.

Manson’s attorney, Howard King, had addressed the charges saying, “This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue photographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came in contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.”

King said the claim is unfounded but will cooperate with the authorities, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Manson faces other, unrelated allegations of abuse by former partner Evan RachelWood, NBC News reported.

Manson defended himself on social media after Wood’s allegations, saying “My art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth,” NBC News reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said it has started a domestic violence investigation into Manson, NBC News reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
35K+
Followers
59K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilford, NH
Gilford, NH
Entertainment
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Manson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group#Mansion#Entertainment Tonight#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Texas StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas shooting: 3 dead, including suspected gunman, at Houston motel; 2 hurt

HOUSTON — Three people, including the suspected gunman, are dead and two others are recovering from injuries after gunfire erupted at a Houston motel, authorities said. In a news conference early Monday, Houston police Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday at the Palace Inn motel on Antoine Drive. Police responded to the scene after receiving a call from a man believed to be the gunman, who indicated that he had weapons and could potentially shoot others, including officers, Slinkard said.
Florida StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Florida woman arrested after 2-year-old dies in hot car

MIAMI — A Florida woman was arrested after a 2-year-old child she inadvertently left in a hot car for seven hours died, investigators said. Miami-Dade police said Juana Perez-Domingo was supposed to drive the child to daycare early Friday morning but instead went back to her own home because the daycare was not yet opened.

Comments / 0

Community Policy