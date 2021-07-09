Marilyn Manson turns self in, released after alleged incident with videographer

Rocker Marilyn Manson has turned himself in to authorities and was subsequently released on bail on charges stemming from an alleged incident with a videographer in August 2019.

Manson had an active arrest warrant after being accused of spitting on the videographer who had been hired to record a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

Video shows Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, pushing his face into the camera and spitting at the videographer. The videographer was not injured but spitting is considered “unprivileged physical contact,” Entertainment Tonight and TMZ reported.

In May, the Gilford Police Department posted on Facebook that it had an active arrest warrant for Mansion for “two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault.”

Manson turned himself in on July 2 and was released on the conditions that he doesn’t commit any crimes while on release, appear at court proceedings, advise the court if he moves, and have no contact with the alleged victim, Entertainment Tonight reported.

He and his attorney had reached an agreement with the authorities in New Hampshire that he would turn himself in to Los Angeles law enforcement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A court date will be set at a later time, NBC News reported.

Manson’s attorney, Howard King, had addressed the charges saying, “This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue photographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came in contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.”

King said the claim is unfounded but will cooperate with the authorities, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Manson faces other, unrelated allegations of abuse by former partner Evan RachelWood, NBC News reported.

Manson defended himself on social media after Wood’s allegations, saying “My art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth,” NBC News reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said it has started a domestic violence investigation into Manson, NBC News reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group