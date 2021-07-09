These Founders Challenged Fashion’s Inclusivity Issue By Starting Their Own Agency
Shelcy and Christy Joseph are the sisters and business partners behind the influencer account NYCXCLOTHES. Their love of fashion and style helped propel them to YouTube and Instagram fame in 2018. Two years later, they quit their full time jobs as their business was starting to take off, and then everything went on pause due to the pandemic. They used the time to reflect, pivot, and eventually expand with a newly launched venture, NYCXSTUDIO, a consulting agency that advises brands on inclusive storytelling.www.forbes.com
