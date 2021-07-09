What Drives Asian American Suicides

Author Kenny Xu, has a book out "An Inconvenient Minority: The Attack on Asian American Excellence and the Fight for Meritocracy." Xu argues that Asians in American have succeeded based on merit. In an interview, Xu stated, "If America is still a systemically racist country for minorities, how come they have allowed Asian Americans to overtake Whites in education level and socioeconomic status? Asians get higher test scores." Asians in America have over come many obstacles. It was Democrat President Franklin Roosevelt, who during WWII, interned thousands of Japanese Americans on the west coast into prison camps. Many lost their properties and their livelihoods. White German Americans received no such internment. Asian families in America have historically been focused on scholastic achievement for their children, not aspiring to be athletic stars or having children from different "baby daddies." They have not become dependent of Democrat's government programs, but seek family unity and financial success through hard work and perseverance. Yes, Asians are an inconvenient minority for Democrat's systematic racism narrative.