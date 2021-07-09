Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

What Drives Asian American Suicides

By Reviewed by Devon Frye
psychologytoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuicide is the leading cause of death among Asian American young adults age 15-24, according to the CDC. Pressure in Asian culture to preserve the honor of one's family or ethnic group can drive some to commit suicide out of shame. The trauma of racism in American society can predispose...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Asian Americans#Asian People#Mental Health#Cdc#Asians#Chinese American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
Country
China
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Said Five Words Every American Should Hear

COVID-19 infections have risen 70% in the last few weeks, as areas of the country are again covered in red. Less than 50% of the country is fully vaccinated, putting us all in danger. With that in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the US Surgeon General, appeared on This Week with host Martha Raddatz this morning to issue a warning, and he said five words every American should hear. Read on for those words and five other life-saving points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
ScienceScience News

How science overlooks Asian Americans

For years, sociologist ChangHwan Kim has sought to characterize the lives and experiences of Asian Americans. Gatekeepers in the research community, though, have often scoffed at his focus on a demographic group that looks like the picture of success in terms of education, earnings, health and other variables (SN: 4/14/21).
SocietyScientific American

Research on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Is Being Stifled

Publishing research and getting grants is highly competitive, and peer reviewers and funders reject paper and grant proposals for many reasons. But researchers who study Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities can face another barrier: gatekeepers who downplay social inequities that affect AAPIs and dismiss studying them. For instance,...
Del City, OKClaremore Progress

Asian American community faces difficulties

Lyn Detpthong, a single mother balancing her job as a full-time nurse with ownership of a Thai restaurant, thought the worst of her struggles were ending earlier this year as the COVID-19 pandemic began to ease. But starting in April, her Del City restaurant, Tasty Thai, was the target of...
Societytucson.com

Letter: American Asians, the inconvenient minority for Democrat's systematic racism

Author Kenny Xu, has a book out "An Inconvenient Minority: The Attack on Asian American Excellence and the Fight for Meritocracy." Xu argues that Asians in American have succeeded based on merit. In an interview, Xu stated, "If America is still a systemically racist country for minorities, how come they have allowed Asian Americans to overtake Whites in education level and socioeconomic status? Asians get higher test scores." Asians in America have over come many obstacles. It was Democrat President Franklin Roosevelt, who during WWII, interned thousands of Japanese Americans on the west coast into prison camps. Many lost their properties and their livelihoods. White German Americans received no such internment. Asian families in America have historically been focused on scholastic achievement for their children, not aspiring to be athletic stars or having children from different "baby daddies." They have not become dependent of Democrat's government programs, but seek family unity and financial success through hard work and perseverance. Yes, Asians are an inconvenient minority for Democrat's systematic racism narrative.
Public HealthTribTown.com

A year after outbreak, Latinos still reeling, but optimistic

PHOENIX — Latinos in the U.S. were hard hit by the pandemic both financially and personally, but many feel generally optimistic that the worst is behind them, according to a new study by the Pew Research Center. The study published on Thursday surveyed 3,375 Latinos in the U.S. in March....
SocietyPosted by
Axios

Asian American Olympians face racism at home

Asian American Olympians representing the United States are competing for gold in Tokyo as Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are targets of violence and bigotry back home. Why it matters: Advocates say the anti-Asian hate is taking a mental health toll on Asian Americans, and Asian American athletes are entering the games under the added pressure of competing in Asia before a worldwide audience.
SocietySentinel

Yuri Kochiyama and Her Impact on The Asian American Population

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander month. As we celebrate these cultures, we must also take the time to learn more about the figures who fought for the equality and liberties they deserve, since the United States has not been a very forgiving place. Yuri Kochiyama is not a household name, but for all her perseverance and will it should be. Here’s a look at her life, and all she did for the Asian American community.
CollegesGW Hatchet

Officials announce courses for Asian American studies minor

Following nearly three years of advocacy from students, officials have announced the courses that will comprise the recently-approved Asian American studies minor, which students can declare this fall. Students hoping to earn the minor must obtain 18 credits out of 29 courses offered through the history, American studies, English, psychology...
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Young Asian American Buddhists are reclaiming narrative after decades of white dominance

When Mihiri Tillakaratne was young, a white scholar visited the Sri Lankan Buddhist temple she had grown up at. The Los Angeles temple was a vibrant hub for many Sri Lankan Americans scattered across Southern California, but the academic’s fieldwork focused instead on the experiences of white converts — which Tillakaratne would later realize was representative of how Buddhism is often portrayed in the U.S.
psychologytoday.com

Where Depression Lives

Depression affects what we do, how we feel, and what we think. Depression lurks in our minds, in the space between ourselves and others, and in the spaces within ourselves. Changing how we think and what we do can fill the spaces where depression could otherwise take root. People describe...
U.S. PoliticsQuad Cities Onlines

CDC leader: US in 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. is becoming “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Speaking during a White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says cases in the U.S. are up about 70% over the last week, hospital admissions are up 36% and deaths rose by 26%. Nearly all hospital admissions and deaths, she says, are among the unvaccinated.
RecipesSaveur

How These Asian American Entrepreneurs Are Redefining the Millennial Pantry

Like many during the COVID-19 pandemic, I found myself taking up new hobbies—especially in the kitchen, where I tried my hand at traditional Vietnamese recipes that I wouldn’t have dreamt of attempting before. (I’m not the only one: working from home and with more flexibility than ever, one in six Americans took up a new pastime and 36 percent of respondents said they found themselves cooking.)
hoiabc.com

Illinois prepares to teach Asian-American history

PEORIA (HOI) -- Teachers across Illinois are preparing for a more diverse approach to history starting in the fall of 2022. The governor signed a mandate last week to add Asian-American history to all public schools in Illinois and Peoria will soon take part. District 150 must find primary sources...

Comments / 1

Community Policy