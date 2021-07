GET OUT OF THE DIET MINDSET: When we’re on a strict diet and eat something that’s not technically an approved food, we call it “cheating.” Get that word out of your system; all it does is make us feel terrible about ourselves and to continue eating poorly, feeling that we’ve already ruined the diet so why bother anymore? A healthier mindset allows for treats on occasion because you live a healthy lifestyle most of the time. Balance is a much better approach to wellness than restricting a particular food entirely.