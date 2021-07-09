How Adam Silver and the NBA Can Get Rid of 'Load Management' Overnight

Rob Parker on ‘Load Management’: “It has nothing to do with health, people use it as an excuse to get paid and not play, that’s exactly what it is, and it has nothing to do with anything else. It’s a way of taking the night off and just saying ‘I don’t feel like playing.’ It’s not frowned upon because some of the biggest stars have done it, and once they started doing it other guys didn’t feel shamed into it. When Michael Jordan was in the league guys weren’t taking nights off. People would have laughed at you back then. I’ll tell you how they fix it. IF THEY’RE NOT INJURED, YOU COUNT THAT STAT LINE IN THEIR AVERAGES TO ‘0,0,0’ ACROSS THE BOARD IF YOU’RE NOT INJURED. YOU TELL ME HOW MANY GUYS WOULD SIT OUT IF THEY PUT ZEROES IN AND AVERAGED THEIR STATS. NOBODY!... ‘Load Management’ is just a copout for me, I can’t get with it. If you’re telling me you’re resting an older player at the end of the year and you’ve wrapped up the division, then I can understand… It’s bad for the league and it’s bad for fans who pay their money. That’s the biggest disrespect, to people who paid money their money to come to the game.” (Full Audio Above)