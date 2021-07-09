MCC’s LPN program named best in Michigan

MUSKEGON — Muskegon Community College’s licensed practical nurse (LPN) program has been ranked the best in Michigan in 2021 by Best Value Schools. “Our practical nurse grads serve in many vital roles to meet the health needs of our community,” said MCC Nursing Program Coordinator Beth Kroll. “These nurses make a difference every day in the lives of the patients and families they work with. The practical nurse program at MCC is part of a ladder design which allows PN grads to return for their (associates degree in nursing) with just two semesters to complete. Many of our students obtain their (LPN) license and return later to complete their RN coursework.”