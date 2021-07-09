Mark Chesnutt Cancels Tour Dates to Undergo 'Immediate' Back Surgery
Mark Chesnutt has canceled a series of upcoming tour dates in order to undergo an urgent back surgery, the singer's team announced on social media this week. A post on Chesnutt's social media accounts on Thursday, July 8 shared that the Texas native has canceled scheduled dates for the remainder of July, all dates in August and some dates in September, an "unfortunate circumstance" that arose as a result of "severe back pain" that "ultimately moved" Chestnutt to schedule "unavoidable, immediate surgery, which will require a nine to ten week recovery period."popculture.com
