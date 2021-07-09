Cancel
Mark Chesnutt Cancels Tour Dates to Undergo 'Immediate' Back Surgery

By Hannah Barnes
Cover picture for the articleMark Chesnutt has canceled a series of upcoming tour dates in order to undergo an urgent back surgery, the singer's team announced on social media this week. A post on Chesnutt's social media accounts on Thursday, July 8 shared that the Texas native has canceled scheduled dates for the remainder of July, all dates in August and some dates in September, an "unfortunate circumstance" that arose as a result of "severe back pain" that "ultimately moved" Chestnutt to schedule "unavoidable, immediate surgery, which will require a nine to ten week recovery period."

SportsCourier News

A speedy recovery to Mark Chesnutt, one of the good guys

Prayers and best wishes for a speedy recovery go out to one of our favorites, Mark Chesnutt, who is facing immediate back surgery (perhaps it has already occurred). His surgery figures to keep him off the road for the remainder of July, August and the first part of September. All in all, the surgery is expected to require a 9- to 10-week rehab period.

