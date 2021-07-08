‘Moreno broke the law’: Rock Hill officer fired, charged after making controversial arrest
A Rock Hill police officer involved in a controversial arrest of two brothers on June 23 has been fired and was charged Thursday with assault, officials said. The arrests of Ricky and Travis Price, both of whom are Black, was caught on video, shared on Facebook and led to three days of race-related protests in Rock Hill. Protesters called into question the use of police force.www.newsobserver.com
