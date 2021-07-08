Cancel
Brickit Is an Amazing Educational Toy, but Does It Miss the Point of LEGO?

Cover picture for the articleSnap a photo of a pile of LEGOs with the Brickit app, and it will identify all the bricks, generate a list of models that you can build with them—zero imagination required. Brickit is amazing, but isn’t the point of LEGO to open up a kid’s imagination, not just to teach them to follow instructions? Watch any kid playing with one of the world’s favorite toys, and they soon go off-course. They may start following the instructions to build a LEGO Minecraft Panda Nursery, but soon enough, they will be free-styling. Does an app like Brickit dull these creative urges? Or is there more to it?

