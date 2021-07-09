Lynx to Launch MR Headset “below $1,000”, Kickstarter Coming in September

Bringing the fun of the original Escape Velocity series, the free and open source Endless Sky has another release out with version 0.9.14 with an aim to polish it up a little. In Endless Sky you start off with a tiny little craft that you eventually work your way up to a huge flagship, and you can even build up your own fleet. It's a game that allows you to play it your way. Trade or fight? Sometimes both are needed. There's a story to follow too which can give you over 10 hours of play or you can even ignore it completely.