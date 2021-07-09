Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Lynx to Launch MR Headset “below $1,000”, Kickstarter Coming in September

By Scott Hayden
Road to VR
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench startup Lynx announced its Lynx R-1 mixed reality headset last year. The standalone headset, which is capable of both VR and pass-through AR, was previously said to launch for business somewhere around the $1,500 price point. Now Lynx says it’s pivoting focus to include both enterprise and consumers, and will bring the headset down “below $1,000.” You can expect a Kickstarter sometime in September 2021, the company says.

www.roadtovr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Kickstarter Coming#French#Vr#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Businessinputmag.com

Startup Lynx is building a Facebook-free VR headset that looks awesome

It only takes the slightest glance at Facebook’s track record to see Mark Zuckerberg really shouldn’t be left to dominate the augmented / virtual reality sector. But with Oculus, that’s precisely what he’s trying to do. Thankfully, third-party contenders are emerging to give the Big Tech giant some true competition — by our estimates, the most promising of the pack is the upcoming open-source-based, “mixed reality” headset, Lynx, which aims to loosen Zuck’s tightening grip on the space as early as next year.
Video Gamesleedaily.com

Surgeon Simulator Launches for Steam, Xbox: In September

In a world, well it’s just a medical facility really, where one person is really really really REALLY sick. A ‘medical drama like no other. Four surgeons. Three scalpers. 1 lung. Zero time off. There’s no ‘I’ in medical faculty!. Do you need more hints or these above are enough...
Advocacyvrfocus.com

Rokid Launches 4K AR Glasses Kickstarter and its Already Funded

Kickstarter crowd-funding campaigns achieving their funding goals rather rapidly isn’t that unusual, even when the amount is quite high. The latest to do so is augmented reality (AR) manufacturer Rokid, which launched a campaign today for its latest Rokid Air glasses, hitting its $20,000 USD goal in under an hour.
Electronicscogconnected.com

Razer Launches Slick Looking “Barracuda X” Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset

“Barracuda X” Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset Drops Today. Razer today announced that the Barracuda X Wireless Multi-platform Gaming and Mobile Headset is available now. This versatile headset, which is apparently super comfortable, is an all-purpose, 4-in-1 wireless headset compatible with PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices. The Barracuda X...
Video Gamespsu.com

Hand-Drawn RPG Tails Of Iron Launches September 17 For PS5, PS4

Odd Bug Studio and United Label have announced that Tails of Iron will launch on September 17 for PS5, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Featuring hand-drawn visuals, Tails of Iron is set in a war-ridden land where you’re a rat — but not just any rat, you’re Redgi, heir to the rat throne — on a quest to battle the nefarious Frog Clan and free your broken Kingdom from the resident Big Bad, Greenwart.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Death Stranding Directors Cut Launches on September 24

Sony today held a State of Play, its first event since the E3 it wasn’t part of wrapped last month. While it specified ahead of time that its major games other than Deathloop would not be part of the show, it also said that some third-party titles would make an appearance. One of those third-party titles shown during the event was the Director’s Cut of Death Stranding. We not only got a look at the new features of the game in the special edition, but we also got a release date: September 24.
Electronicsgizmochina.com

boAt launching the Rockerz 333 neckband wireless headset rocking braided cables soon

Accessories maker boAt will soon unveil its latest neckband wireless headset, the boAt Rockerz 333, with several impressive features. The product was recently listed on Flipkart but the product page has been pulled down as of the time of reporting. The impending launch of the Rockerz 333 follows the successful release of the Rockerz 335 and Rockerz 330 within the past year.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Slow Mole Is A New And Free NES Platformer, Cartridge Version Incoming

Forget your fancy Switch OLED, because it's time for a brand new game on Nintendo's other new and exciting games console, the NES. Erik Rosenlund, an animator who's taking the first step into the world of game development, has just released Slow Mole, a new game designed for the NES that can be downloaded online for free. Rosenlund says the game's punishing difficulty means that "it's not for everyone," but the title clearly hopes to embrace that 'one more go' retro feel to provide an authentic, NES-style experience.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Marko: Beyond Brave Launches Kickstarter Campaign On July 13th

Independent video game developer Studio Mechka has announced that their 2-dimensional Metroidvania game, Marko: Beyond Brave, will be launching its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign tomorrow, July 13th. The Kickstarter campaign's full funding will allow the developers the ability to create and produce the full game, which they have announced is planned to be released on Steam for PC, as well as the PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Green Hell Board Game Coming Soon To Kickstarter

In terms of survival games, Creepy Jar's work on Green Hell is a stellar standout. It is still getting ongoing content and support from its developers and it managed to be a harrowing open-world experience with a strong narrative focus. So naturally, Galaktus Games wants to make a board game adaptation courtesy of Kickstarter.
Video GamesRoad to VR

‘Rec Room’ Adds More Flexibility to Avatar System with New Full-body, Animated Costumes

Ever since the social VR platform Rec Room launched in 2016, its avatar system has notably lacked full-body inverse kinematics like you see in its contemporary VRChat, which essentially leaves users with a stylized appearance lacking arms and legs. Now the studio says it’s releasing an update that will allow you to buy more articulated avatar outfits which should add more flexibility to how you can look in the game.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Detained: Too Good for School Launches Kickstarter With Console Stretch Goals

O.T.K Games has launched the Kickstarter campaign for Detained: Too Good for School, a follow-up to their action RPG The Vagrant. The developer is asking for $13,883 to fund the game’s development with stretch goals revealed to release on modern platforms. The game is an action RPG simulator where players take on missions, roam the streets, fight, and hang out with friends. Currently, the developer is aiming to release Detained: Too Good for School in Q1 2022.
Video GamesGamespot

FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch Launches September 7

FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch, a stylish sidescrolling platformer that stars one gruff bunny with a big metal fist, officially has a release date--September 7, 2021. The game, described as a "dieselpunk" metroidvania by developer TiGames, is set in a world filled with anthropomorphic animals and will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC and retail for $29.99. PlayStation Plus members get 10% off when pre-ordering the game via the PlayStation Store.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Chaosium Launches CALL OF CTHULHU Kickstarter to Celebrate 40 Years of the RPG

Chaosium released the original edition of the tabletop RPG Call of Cthulhu in 1981. To celebrate 40 years of the game, the team recently launched a Kickstarter with remastered versions of the original boxed set and five of the first supplements. Included are the rulebook, sourcebook, world map, character sheets, and the following items:
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Free and open source space trading game Endless Sky gets a 0.9.14 polishing release

Bringing the fun of the original Escape Velocity series, the free and open source Endless Sky has another release out with version 0.9.14 with an aim to polish it up a little. In Endless Sky you start off with a tiny little craft that you eventually work your way up to a huge flagship, and you can even build up your own fleet. It's a game that allows you to play it your way. Trade or fight? Sometimes both are needed. There's a story to follow too which can give you over 10 hours of play or you can even ignore it completely.
ElectronicsMac Observer

Fjorden iPhone Camera Grip Launches on Kickstarter

Fjorden is a professional, pocketable iPhone camera grip. It’s compatible with MagSafe iPhones like the iPhone 12 series, and there is a case for non-MagSafe iPhone 11 models. Here are some of its features: Two-Stage Shutter Button – Just like your real camera: Half-press to focus, full-press to capture the image. Customizable Control Dial – Easily adjust exposure, shutter speed, ISO, portrait mode aperture, manual focus, and other parameters without changing your hand position. Multi-Function Button – You choose what it does: Trigger portrait mode or selfie mode, select flash mode, or switch between other custom settings. Zoom Lever – Quickly switch between iPhone lenses, or smoothly zoom in and out.
Video Gamesmonstervine.com

Hanako: Honor & Blade Launches This September

+Mpact Games has announced that their upcoming Samurai multiplayer game, Hanako: Honor & Blade, will release this September. The game will release for PC through Steam on September 15 for $15. To celebrate this announcement, +Mpact Games has released a trailer for Hanako featuring the Yamai Castle stage. Hanako: Honor...
TechnologyTimes Union

Lite-A-Foto's Backlit Framing System Launches Today on Kickstarter

Introducing Lite-A-Foto™: A New Way to Experience Your Photographs. Lite-A-Foto™, the world’s first customizable display of illuminated floating frames is launched today on Kickstarter. The first of its kind illuminated framing system gives everyone a new way to experience their photos. The Lite-A-Foto website allows you to select a configuration,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy