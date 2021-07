Dozens of US states joined forces in a lawsuit filed Wednesday accusing Google of abusing its power when it comes to getting apps for Android-powered mobile devices. The litigation aimed at the Play Store online shop for apps and other digital content for Android smartphones comes as the power of Big Tech firms is facing increasing pressure from regulators and lawsuits. "We are filing this lawsuit to end Google's illegal monopoly power and finally give voice to millions of consumers and business owners." said New York attorney general Letitia James, a leader of the litigation. "The company has ensured that hundreds of millions of Android users turn to Google, and only Google, for the millions of applications they may choose to download to their phones and tablets."