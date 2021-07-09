Your Brain on Literature

How many times have you heard that advice? Perhaps you’ve even urged it on someone else. The command is a common one, issued in schools, in the workplace, amid the trials of everyday life. Its refrain finds an echo in culture both high and low, from Auguste Rodin’s The Thinker, chin resting thoughtfully on fist, to the bulbous cartoon depiction of the brain that festoons all manner of products and websites—educational toys, nutritional supplements, cognitive fitness exercises. When we say it, we mean: Call on the more than ample powers of your brain, draw on the magnificent lump of tissue inside your skull. We place a lot of faith in that lump; whatever the problem, we believe the brain can solve it.