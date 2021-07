At the public forum for candidates for Akron Police Chief on June 17, our emailed question to them about their support for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, pending in the U.S. Congress, was candidly answered by only one of the candidates, Stephen Mylett, who has now been named chief. He said that he was generally for it, but has a problem with prohibiting qualified immunity. Mylett must have known that the Akron Fraternal Order of Police union has always defended qualified immunity and has received the support of Akron FOP President Clay Cozart. Unfortunately, this is a sign that the problems between the police and the community are not likely to improve for the following reason: