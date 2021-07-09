Swedish Prime Minister Lofven relies on tried-and-tested Cabinet
Stockholm — Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven is entering the upcoming government period with a practically unchanged centre-left-Green minority government. After the Social Democrat again received the necessary support of parliament for the office of head of government on Wednesday, he did not bring forward any new ministers when he presented his cabinet in the Stockholm Parliament on Friday.www.tribuneledgernews.com
