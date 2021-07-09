Swedish Prime Minister Lofven relies on tried-and-tested Cabinet

Change everything so that nothing changes. Sweden settles this Wednesday three weeks of unprecedented political crisis in which for the first time a vote of no confidence against a prime minister, the Social Democrat Stefan Löfven, has triumphed; there has been a failed attempt to form a government of the conservative opposition with a slight flirtation with the extreme right; and has flown over the constant threat of early elections, something that had not happened in the Scandinavian country since 1958. Today, at three o’clock in the afternoon, Löfven has regained the confidence of the Chamber and takes the reins of the country until September 2022, when the next parliamentary elections are scheduled. Sweden returns to the same scene in which it was just 18 days ago.