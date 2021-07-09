Cancel
Politics

Swedish Prime Minister Lofven relies on tried-and-tested Cabinet

 10 days ago

Stockholm — Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven is entering the upcoming government period with a practically unchanged centre-left-Green minority government. After the Social Democrat again received the necessary support of parliament for the office of head of government on Wednesday, he did not bring forward any new ministers when he presented his cabinet in the Stockholm Parliament on Friday.

Ann Linde
#Stockholm#Election#Royal Palace#Swedish#Social Democrat#The Stockholm Parliament
