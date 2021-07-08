Maybe It’s Best Not To Have Corporate Armies Of Hackers Roaming The Internet

Vigilantism and retaliation have a deep and undeniable appeal. The ability to right a wrong committed against you or your community, precisely proportionate (or not, as the case may be) to the damage suffered, without having to delay gratification or appeal to a higher authority, which more or may not have demonstrated itself ill-equipped or otherwise unwilling to establish or enforce justice and order. The primal satisfaction of personally exercising power over another person—another person who started it, who deserves it, no less. Few impulses are better calculated to our animal brains than that, especially in times of danger and strife (such as that which the New York Post and Eric Adams insist New York is suffering). Hell, come November, Adams will be elected mayor of this fair city against the nominal opposition of an actual vigilante.