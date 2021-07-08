Cancel
New Shoreham, RI

Legal and Public notice

Block Island Times
 12 days ago

Proposed Amendment to TNS Zoning Section 514 Residential Structures in the RA and RB Zones. Toll Free: (877) 853-5247 or (888) 788-0099 or (833) 548-0276 or (833) 548-0282. The New Shoreham Town Council will consider amendments to the Zoning Ordinance related to Residential Structures in the RA and RB Zones, as follows. Deletions appear crossed out and additions are underlined. The proposed language may be altered or amended prior to the close of the public hearing without further advertising, as a result of further study or because of the views expressed at the public hearing. Any alteration or amendment must be presented for comment in the course of the hearing.

www.blockislandtimes.com

