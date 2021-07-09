Maine’s COVID-19 manufacturing gains erode with vaccines leading virus fight

Good morning from Augusta, where we’re seeing rain already and will see much more as Tropical Storm Elsa arrives in Maine today. Here’s your soundtrack. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Shakespeare was written for the common folk, and people don’t understand that anymore, because it seems so arcane and removed to us now,” said Lamoine playwright Brent Hutchins, who has adapted scenes of the Bard’s to Maine places and vernacular. “Bringing it back to that original sentiment is a wicked fun thing to do.”