Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

24 Best Hikes in the USA to Add to Your Bucket list

By The Planet D
theplanetD
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve been writing a lot about hiking all around the United States this past year, so we thought it was high time we round up all of the best hikes in the United States in one place. We love creating a bucket list of experiences. Wouldn’t it be cool to be able to say you’ve conquered all of these amazing trails? People might be staying closer to home for the next couple of years as the world figures itself out, so why not start exploring all of these great outdoor destinations in the USA.

theplanetd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haleakala National Park#Hiking Trails#Badlands National Park#Alaskan#Nugget Falls#American#Upandawaymag#The Pacific Crest Trail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

8 small towns to visit this summer in California

With the pandemic subsiding and California fully reopening just in time for the height of summer, the Golden State has never looked so good. From 840 miles of scenic coastline to the world-class Sierra Nevada mountains and from the remote northern forests down to the Mojave Desert, no other place rivals California’s unique geographic diversity.
TravelFodorsTravel

15 of the Most Crystal-Clear Hidden Gem Lakes in the U.S.

Dip your toes into some of these under-the-radar lakes. As the weather warms up across the U.S., many travelers are locking down their plans to flock to the crystal clear cooling waters of some of the most beautiful lakes across the U.S. Instead of spending time at a crowded lakeshore, here are a collection of some of the most “off-the-beaten-path” alternatives that offer a lesser-known location to enjoy a getaway. These 15 lakes feature a diverse collection of opportunities to enjoy a proper cooldown (sans crowds) all while showcasing the gorgeous views of nearby local natural scenery.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

The World’s Most Beautiful Beaches, According To Instagram

As travel begins to make its inevitable comeback, people are planning more vacations, whether they’re sticking to road trips closer to home for now or taking off on international trips for the first time since before the pandemic began. According to data from TripIt, California, Hawaii and Florida are among the top summer destinations for U.S. travelers, while Americans as a whole are booking longer trips than usual, tacking on a few more days to their vacations compared to recent years.
TravelMotley Fool

4 Budget-Friendly Destinations for a Summer Getaway

From white sand beaches to outdoor adventures to foodie cities, these are the top spots to vacation on the cheap. Jetting out on a summer getaway might seem counter to your personal finance goals, but it doesn't have to be. There are plenty of budget-friendly destinations where you can enjoy a much-needed vacation without breaking the bank.
LifestyleThrillist

This Picturesque Desert Town Is on the Doorstep of Four State Parks

Southwest Utah’s largest city is worth the drive for a weekend getaway. You heard it here first: St. George, Utah, is about to boom. So get there before everybody else does. The largest town in Southwest Utah is slowly and comfortably embracing its growth at just the right pace. A quiet community of less than 90,000 people, St. George is best known for its proximity to the great outdoors, especially Zion National Park, but it's turning into a worthwhile destination in its own right.
Utah StatePosted by
The Independent

‘We’re on the doorstep of a catastrophe’: America’s ‘Dead Sea’ is drying up and releasing arsenic into the air

Water levels in America’s “Dead Sea” are at their lowest in more than half a century as scientists warn of severe knock-on effects for hundreds of species along with threats to human health. A megadrought is impacting the US West forcing regions to declare states of emergency and exacerbating wildfires. It has also driven water levels in Utah’s Great Salt Lake to a near 58-year low. The current water level is nearly nine feet lower than the long-term average of the lake.The lake, dubbed America’s “Dead Sea”, is the largest salt water body in the western hemisphere and larger...
Corpus Christi, TXvisitcorpuschristitx.org

Corpus Christi Summer 2021 Bucket List

Check out these 10 things to add to your Corpus Christi summer bucket list!. Making the most of your summer vacation in Corpus Christi is easy when there is so much to choose! There are miles and miles of beaches to explore, but if you're a fan of all things experiential, this is your go-to Corpus Christi summer bucket list.
Florida StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Discovering Amelia Island: Northeast Florida's two-in-one vacation spot

I'm a sucker for buy-one-get-one-free deals when I'm shopping, but I never expected to find the same sort of offer in a vacation destination. Then I discovered Amelia Island. Tucked just below the Georgia border in Northeast Florida, this island the size of Manhattan splits into two types of vacation spots: a historic district on the north end, a resort area on the south. At just 13 miles long and a maximum 4 miles wide, I found it easy to dip a toe into each experience.
Traveltripsavvy.com

The Best Beach in Every State

We're dedicating our July features to the world’s most beautiful and unique beaches and islands. With many travelers finally able to take the coveted beach vacation they’ve had to put off for over a year, there’s never been a better time to celebrate the sensational coastlines and calm waters that nab a starring role in our dreams. Dive into our features to learn more about off-the-radar beaches you should consider for your next trip, how one Spanish community came together to save its coastline, an ultra-exclusive Hawaiian island you might not have heard of, and game-changing beach hacks recommended to us by the experts.
Virginia Statecntraveler.com

The Best Blue Ridge Mountain Cabin Rentals in North Carolina and Virginia

When it comes to finding the perfect Blue Ridge Mountain cabin rental, the mountains themselves—which technically stretch from southern Pennsylvania into Georgia—do most of the work, offering a perfect backdrop for a treetop vacation any time of year. But what's inside matters too, from spacious bedrooms and cozy living rooms with fireplaces for cool mountain nights to chef's kitchens for meals in and hot tubs to enjoy after long days on the trails.
TravelPosted by
CNN

Where to find some cool travel escapes in the blazin' hot summer

(CNN) — Summer travel can be so inviting. There are fewer clothes to pack. Days are long for outdoor adventures. Al fresco dining abounds. And you can't overstate the simple joy of basking in the sun's soothing rays. But sometimes you can get way too much of a good thing...
TravelNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

These Are the Most-Searched ‘Bucket List' Travel Experiences in the World

People may not have traveled much during the past year, but that didn't stop them from searching for ideas online. Luxury travel operator Unforgettable Travel wanted to know which travel experiences people searched the most during the past year. With the help of digital marketing agency SEO Travel, the company compiled a list of 135 of the world's most popular "bucket list" destinations and used software to determine how many people were making plans to visit each site.
Travelceoworld.biz

Top 10 beach towns in USA to visit this summer, 2021

Some places in the USA are full of sun, sand and magical beaches. These places consist the idyllic scenery for water sports and long walks at the seaside. Let’s see the top 10 beach towns in USA to visit this summer. Carmel by the Sea/ California: Here you can enjoy...
Lifestylemensjournal.com

Airbnb’s Newest Listing Puts You Smack-Dab in the Middle of 80 Volcanoes

The chance to spend a night sleeping a stone’s throw away from a volcano, much less 80 volcanoes, isn’t something many experience. But, thanks to Volvic and Airbnb, you have a chance to sleep in the shadow of France’s most famous volcanoes. Even better, if you can book this very special lodging, it’ll only cost you 1 Euro ($1.18 US) plus taxes.
California Statesignalscv.com

Visit the natural wonders of California

Why does anyone travel? To learn about our world? To experience places and people different from our usual day-to-day life? To see something new? To revel in the unique and beautiful? It turns out you don’t have to travel all that far from home to experience amazing natural beauty and unique natural marvels.
Oregon StatetheplanetD

26 Fun and Adventurous Things to do in Bend, Oregon

Bend has often been dubbed the “Outdoor playground of the West” and with good reason! With spectacular hiking trails, old growth ponderosa pines, and lava tubes standing in the shadow of the Cascade Mountains’ snow capped peaks this little slice of heaven is a must visit on any trip to Oregon. We enjoyed an amazing tour of hiking, biking and sampling its microbreweries while taking in the incredible scenery. These are some of the best things to do in Bend, Oregon to make the most of your stay. Golfing, fishing, hiking, biking, rafting, skiing and snowboarding, Bend has it all!
LifestyleSFGate

America's 5 Best Destinations for a Summer Running Vacation

Restaurants and sports arenas may be back in business, but international travel still poses a big question mark. As the U.S. Department of State puts it, “Global COVID-19 conditions are dynamic,” with some foreign visitors faring just fine, as others encounter unexpected testing requirements, travel restrictions and quarantines. It’s little wonder many of us plan on holding out until far-flung travel feels safer and more predictable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy