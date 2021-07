Boston police on Sunday identified 27-year-old Somerville resident Jeanica Julce as the victim of a boat crash in Boston Harbor this weekend. A host of first responders, including the U.S. Coast Guard, rescued several people from the harbor after a crash at around 3 a.m. Saturday. Authorities searched for several hours for a woman still missing after the rescue, and State Police discovered a body matching her description at around 10 a.m. Saturday, the Coast Guard reported.