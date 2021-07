NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Howard Bancorp, Inc. ("HBMD" or the "Company")(HBMD) relating to its proposed merger with F.N.B. Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, HBMD shareholders will receive 1.8 shares of F.N.B. stock per share they own.