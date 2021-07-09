Clarinda Man Arrested Following High Speed Chase July 1st

Thursday Clarinda Police arrested 46 year old Jeremy Leslie Williams of Clarinda on a Page County Warrant for eluding law enforcement and driving while barred. The arrest stems from Williams fleeing from Clarinda Police and deputies from the Page County Sheriff’s Office July 1st. The pursuit began on North 12th Street in Clarinda and continued through NE Page and NW Taylor counties. The chase ended when Williams lost control around 200th and Able Avenue in Taylor County and fled on foot. He not found at that time. Williams was taken to the Page County Jail on $3,000 bond.