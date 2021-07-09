NHL Needs to Create a Sexual Assault Policy
Content Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault. The NHL does not have a sexual assault policy, and that is a problem. Sexual assault has been an issue in the NHL for many years, and some of those incidents have even involved organizational coverups. Not having a firm policy means that teams and players deal with every situation differently. There needs to be a streamlined process to assure every incident is handled correctly and with the care it deserves.thehockeywriters.com
