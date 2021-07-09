Binance still can’t catch a break despite compliance ‘efforts’ theatrics
Troubled cryptocurrency exchange Binance is furiously promoting its compliance theater efforts but regulators across the globe continue to throw rotten fruit at the stage. As of Thursday, U.K. bank Santander informed its 14 million customers that it was “stopping payments from Santander accounts to Binance wherever possible.” Withdrawals from the exchange are still permitted, but further deposits to Binance are off-limits “to help protect you from fraud.”coingeek.com
