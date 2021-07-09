Binance still can’t catch a break despite compliance ‘efforts’ theatrics

BITCOIN STALLS AS BINANCE FACES MORE REGULATORY QUESTIONS. Not a great week for bitcoin as it’s squeezing into a tight consolidation range in the low-$30,000s. The cryptocurrency, promoted as a hedge against inflation but still seen as a risky asset, took a dip on Tuesday, following a Labor Department report of an accelerating inflation. “Overall, the risk of downside below $30,000 on bitcoin is much higher now than what it was in the months of May and June,” writes Pankaj Balani, CEO of crypto derivatives platform Delta Exchange, in a note shared with Forbes. As of Friday morning, bitcoin is changing hands at a price below $32,000.