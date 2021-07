GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Aaron Jones' popularity still surprises the running back. "A lot of them are telling me that I'm their favorite player and I'm like, wow," Jones said. "I've never been – that's pretty cool to hear, you know when there's so many players in the NFL and we have so many great players on our team. For them to tell me I'm their favorite, it does a lot for me, for your confidence. Just puts a smile on my face."