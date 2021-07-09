Cancel
Public Health

UK Games Expo 2021 drops all personal COVID-19 safety precautions

By Ali Shutler
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK Games Expo has announced it won’t be enforcing any personal COVID-19 health and safety requirements when it comes to the Birmingham NEC later this month. Taking place less than two weeks after restrictions are lifted in the UK (July 30 – August 1), the latest rules for the board game event show that the mandatory wearing of face masks, enforced social distancing or proof of receiving a negative Lateral Flow Test won’t be required for exhibitors and attendees. There will also be no cap on the amount of people attending.

#Covid 19#Uk#Open Gaming#Nec#Ukge
