UK Games Expo 2021 drops all personal COVID-19 safety precautions

After a spat of public criticism and vocal reprimands, it appears that this year's UK Games Expo has revised their health and safety policies regarding COVID-19. On their official website, the ones behind the expo laid out multiple changes to the venue and to safety requirements for staff and attendees. There are now additional open spaces to allow for social distancing, this includes more space in aisles, more open tables for gaming groups, and 8,000 square meters of open space while waiting in queues. Furthermore, the convention's Bring and Buy program has been suspended for public health concerns, a new ventilation system has been installed that's on par with local hospitals to allow for clean air circulation, and hand sanitizers will be made readily available across the entire convention center.