The Detroit Red Wings have acquired veteran defenseman Nick Leddy, who could serve both as a partner for Moritz Seider and a trade chip at next season's deadline. In exchange for Leddy, the Wings sent forward Richard Panik and the No. 52 pick in the 2021 draft to the New York Islanders. Panik was a throw-in in April’s Anthony Mantha-Jakob Vrana trade-deadline deal, and the pick was one general manager Steve Yzerman acquired at the 2020 deadline in the Andreas Athanasiou deal with the Edmonton Oilers. Panik had a goal and three assists in 12 games with the Wings, after posting nine points in 36 games with the Washington Capitals.