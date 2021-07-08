The Best Dog Toy Bins

Some dogs are able to “effortlessly” learn the names of multiple toys, a new study finds. Researchers looked at 40 different dog breeds, and found seven were able to learn the names of their toys after three months of training. One dog breed, the Border Collie (one in particular), was able to recognize the names of 37 different toys. But study authors note that the ability to learn toy names is relatively rare in dogs, and only apparent in a number of “gifted” individuals—approximately three percent were able to learn the skill from scratch during the study period. They also found that both puppies and mature dogs had the ability to learn toy names. Study author, Dr. Claudia Fugazza adds, “We were surprised to find that, despite the intensive training, most dogs, irrespective of their age, did not show any evidence of learning [the names of their toys.]” Earlier this year, the same research team found that most gifted dogs can learn new words after hearing them only four times. (Daily Mail)